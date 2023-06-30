WWE: McIntyre è un mistero, sempre meno sicura la sua presenza a Money in the Bank, ma… (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) Money in the Bank si terrà questo sabato alla O2 Arena di Londra. Tra il tag team match fraticida che vedrà protagonista tutta la Bloodline e i match con la valigetta in palio, un altro argomento tiene banco: Drew McIntyre tornerà proprio in terre britanniche? Lo scozzese si è infortunato sulla Road to WrestleMania, ma ha stretto i denti per esserci nel triple threat match con Sheamus e Gunther. Da allora, i fan attendono il suo ritorno. PW Insider ha riportato che, a questo punto, con l’evento alle porte, il ritorno di Drew McIntyre in WWE non sembra poter avvenire a Money in the Bank. Potrebbe trattarsi di una grande sorpresa programmata, ma è più probabile che i fan debbano aspettare ancora per il ritorno dello Sottish Warrior: “Non abbiamo sentito nulla di nuovo. Alcuni ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Boxe, Fury sull'ingresso in WWE: "Mai dire mai"...WWE dopo essere stato protagonista di "Clash at the Castle" a Cardiff. Il 34enne si è presentato sabato al Principality Stadium, partecipando allo scontro tra il campione Roman Reigns e Drew McIntyre.
