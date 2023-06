Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver Whitecaps domenica 02 luglio 2023 ore 02 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

...United - Cincinnati 3 - 0 (Finale) New England Revolution - Toronto FC 2 - 1 (Finale) New York Red Bulls - Atlanta Utd 4 - 0 (Finale) Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami 4 - 1 (Finale)......30 DC United - Cincinnati 01:30 New England Revolution - Toronto FC 01:30 New York Red Bulls - Atlanta Utd 01:30 Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami 01:30City - Chicago Fire 02:30 ......Salt Lake 1 - 3 (Finale) Austin FC - FC Dallas 3 - 0 (Finale) Colorado Rapids - Vancouver Whitecaps Posticipata Los Angeles FC - Seattle Sounders 1 - 0 (Finale) Los Angeles Galaxy -...

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps - probabili formazioni sport.periodicodaily.com

Sporting a Grateful Dead T-shirt and the steel-toed boots that ... a homeowners’ association precisely to avoid any nitpicking about her gardening. The Kansas Justice Institute took her case to court.Can the Vancouver Whitecaps continue to win on the road The Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit in ninth place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, and in possession of the final playoff berth ...