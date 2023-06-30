Shelbourne-Derry City venerdì 30 giugno 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

...00 GIAPPONE J1 LEAGUE C - Osaka - Avispa Fukuoka 0 - 1 (Finale) IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Cork City - Drogheda 20:45 Dundalk - Shamrock Rovers 20:45City 20:45 Sligo Rovers - ......00 GIAPPONE J1 LEAGUE C - Osaka - Avispa Fukuoka 12:00 IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Cork City - Drogheda 20:45 Dundalk - Shamrock Rovers 20:45City 20:45 Sligo Rovers - Bohemians 20:45 ...City 2 (ore 20.45) Incontro valevole per la ventiduesima giornata di Premier Division irlandese. Loviene dalla sconfitta esterna di misura contro il St Patricks ed é ...

Pronostico Shelbourne-Derry, operazione riscatto per gli ospiti Corriere dello Sport

Acun Ilicali has assured Shelbourne fans he’s not purchasing Damien Duff’s team just to be a feeder club to Hull City ...Hull City owner Acun Ilicali will meet the Irish media for the first time this afternoon following his takeover of Shelbourne FC earlier this month, as he opens up on his deal to buy the club. And ...