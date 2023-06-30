Impact 29.06.2023 La serata di Lio Rush (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. Questa sera Nick Aldis tornerà e spiegherà le motivazioni del suo attacco al campione Alex Shelley. Ad aprire le danze però ci sarà subito un match titolato. Quindi non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nella puntata! Chris Sabin sconfigge Trey Miguel via DQ per l’X-Division Championship (2,5 / 5) A sorpresa Zachary Wentz attacca Chris Sabin, così scatta la squalifica. Dopo la fine del match continua l’attacco di Trey Miguel e dell’amico ritrovato. Trinity sconfigge Jai Vidal (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Savannah Evans e Gisele Shaw attaccano la vincitrice ma arriva Deonna Purrazzo a supporto, direttamente dal tavolo di commento. Lio Rush sconfigge Jack Price (2,5 / 5) Masha Slamovich sconfigge KiLynn King (2,5 / 5) Mentre Taylor Wilde ...Leggi su zonawrestling
IMPACT: Alex Shelley vittorioso nella sua prima difesa titolata in AustraliaLa prima serata del Down Under Tour si conclude con il match valido per il titolo mondiale tra il campione, Alex Shelley e Steve Maclin.
IMPACT DOWN UNDER TOUR: Sancito match titolato per la Night 2Sancito un match titolato per la seconda serata dedicata al tour australiano DOWN UNDER TOUR di IMPACT Wrestling a Wagga Wagga.
