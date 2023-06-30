Impact 29 06 2023 La serata di Lio Rush

(Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di. Questa sera Nick Aldis tornerà e spiegherà le motivazioni del suo attacco al campione Alex Shelley. Ad aprire le danze però ci sarà subito un match titolato. Quindi non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nella puntata! Chris Sabin sconfigge Trey Miguel via DQ per l’X-Division Championship (2,5 / 5) A sorpresa Zachary Wentz attacca Chris Sabin, così scatta la squalifica. Dopo la fine del match continua l’attacco di Trey Miguel e dell’amico ritrovato. Trinity sconfigge Jai Vidal (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Savannah Evans e Gisele Shaw attaccano la vincitrice ma arriva Deonna Purrazzo a supporto, direttamente dal tavolo di commento. Liosconfigge Jack Price (2,5 / 5) Masha Slamovich sconfigge KiLynn King (2,5 / 5) Mentre Taylor Wilde ...

L'Osservatorio ha infatti assegnato a Banca Ifis l' HR InnovationAward, premio indirizzato alle organizzazioni già vincitrici negli anni precedenti dell'HR Innovation Award che hanno ...... and they are spending on average 15.3% more in security related areas incompared to 2022. ... particularly EU legislation, which will have a bigon businesses both inside and outside the ...... the uncertainty surrounding theand duration of supply chain constraints and any associated ...as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent ...

Before the IMPACT Risultati 29-06-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

La prima serata del Down Under Tour si conclude con il match valido per il titolo mondiale tra il campione, Alex Shelley e Steve Maclin.Sancito un match titolato per la seconda serata dedicata al tour australiano DOWN UNDER TOUR di IMPACT Wrestling a Wagga Wagga.