Golf: Rozner raggiunge Justin Rose in testa a metà British Masters 2023. Guido Migliozzi 13° (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) Si è concluso anche il secondo giro al British Masters 2023, di scena al Belfry e sotto il nome illustre di Nick Faldo. Resta al comando, nonostante una giornata non positiva (+1), Justin Rose, che però è raggiunto in prima posizione dal francese Antoine Rozner, che grazie al proprio -4 porta il suo score a -6. Appare chiaro che non ci sono reali favoriti, anche in ragione di quanto si può vedere nel gruppo dei terzi, composto dagli inglesi Oliver Wilson, Andy Sullivan, James Morrison e John Gough (amateur, sempre più sorprendente), dai danesi Niklas Norgaard e Thorbjorn Olesen e dal tedesco Yannik Paul. Per loro -5. Golf: Taylor Moore e Peter Kuest, una strana coppia guida il Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 dopo un giro Restano al decimo posto gli ...Leggi su oasport
