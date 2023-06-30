Biancheria per la casa: i migliori tessuti da scegliere per la camera ...World of Warcraft - I reami Hardcore arrivano sul PTR di Era Classic!GeForce RTX 4060 è ora disponibileROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY CLOSED BETAINSIEME PER ARRIVARE A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 23Smart Lock AYR Bluetooth - serratura elettronica ad alta sicurezzaKONAMI celebra il 28° anniversario della propria serie calcisticaIIDEA ADOTTA UNA FORESTA IN OCCASIONE DI FIRST PLAYABLE Campionati Internazionali Nordamericani Pokémon 2023Sony ZV-E1 - aggiornamento firmware Ultime Blog

GAC Unveils Industry-First Innovations at GAC TECH DAY 2023 (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

GAC Group, China's leading automobile manufacturer with a strong emphasis on innovation, hosted its annual flagship conference GAC TECH DAY 2023 on June 26. Themed "Evolving TECHnology", the event unveiled several key innovative feats and Industry Firsts in the field of connectivity, engine, and vehicle TECHnology. The event was attended by over 160 foreign and domestic media outlets and distinguished guests, including Jiang Zhitao, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou; Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group; and Feng Xingya, General Manager of GAC Group. At the conference, GAC revealed the world's First ammonia-powered engine for passenger cars. The engine, developed by the group's in-house R&D center, achieves ...
