Fibocom Launches the Industry-first SC151-GL at MWC Shanghai 2023, Accelerating the Global 5G AIoT Commercialization with One Highly Integrated Smart Module (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) During MWC Shanghai 2023, Fibocom announces the launch of its 5G Smart Module SC151-GL empowered by the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor. The Global version of SC151-GL aims to provide a "one unit fits for world" solution for 5G AIoT markets, and enables the access of mobile Smart terminals to the 5G service anywhere, anytime. Shanghai, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
