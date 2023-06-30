Biancheria per la casa: i migliori tessuti da scegliere per la camera ...World of Warcraft - I reami Hardcore arrivano sul PTR di Era Classic!GeForce RTX 4060 è ora disponibileROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY CLOSED BETAINSIEME PER ARRIVARE A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 23Smart Lock AYR Bluetooth - serratura elettronica ad alta sicurezzaKONAMI celebra il 28° anniversario della propria serie calcisticaIIDEA ADOTTA UNA FORESTA IN OCCASIONE DI FIRST PLAYABLE Campionati Internazionali Nordamericani Pokémon 2023Sony ZV-E1 - aggiornamento firmware Ultime Blog

Bioheart 02185 HK announces clinical result for Iberis-HTN at CIT 2023

Bioheart 02185

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Bioheart (02185.HK) announces clinical result for Iberis-HTN at CIT 2023 (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bioheart (02185.HK), together with its holding subsidiary Angiocare announces the clinical result for Iberis-HTN at China Interventional Therapeutics 2023. Iberis-HTN is a prospective, multicenter, blinded, randomized controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Iberis® Multi-Electrode Renal Artery Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter System for the treatment of primary hypertension (NCT02901704). The study was led by Academician Runlin GAO and Professor Xiongjing JIANG from Fuwai Hospital. 217 subjects were enrolled in the trial. The results showed that the RDN group achieved the primary clinical endpoint of efficacy (change in mean ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Migranti, stop da Polonia e Ungheria: salta intesa al vertice Ue  Lifestyleblog

Bioheart (02185.HK) announces clinical result for Iberis-HTN at CIT 2023

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioheart (02185.HK), together with its holding subsidiary Angiocare announces the clinical result for ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bioheart 02185
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bioheart 02185 Bioheart 02185 announces clinical result