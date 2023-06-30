Bioheart (02185.HK) announces clinical result for Iberis-HTN at CIT 2023 (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bioheart (02185.HK), together with its holding subsidiary Angiocare announces the clinical result for Iberis-HTN at China Interventional Therapeutics 2023. Iberis-HTN is a prospective, multicenter, blinded, randomized controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Iberis® Multi-Electrode Renal Artery Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter System for the treatment of primary hypertension (NCT02901704). The study was led by Academician Runlin GAO and Professor Xiongjing JIANG from Fuwai Hospital. 217 subjects were enrolled in the trial. The results showed that the RDN group achieved the primary clinical endpoint of efficacy (change in mean
