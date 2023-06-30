Avaada Group Successfully Closes Historic INR 10,700 Cr ($1.3 billion) Funding Round, Reinforcing its Commitment to Green Energy (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Avaada Group, a leading integrated Energy platform, has announced the successful closure of INR 10,700 crore ($1.3 billion) Funding Round, marking a Historic moment for the Green Energy industry in Asia and India's renewable Energy sector. This Funding Round is the largest equity Round ever raised by any Green Energy company in Asia. The Funding will be used to bolster Avaada's Green hydrogen, Green methanol, Green ammonia, solar manufacturing and renewable power generation ventures, as part of India's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Avaada Group Successfully Closes Historic INR 10,700 Cr ($1.3 billion) Funding Round, Reinforcing its Commitment to Green EnergyMUMBAI, India, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaada Group, a leading integrated energy platform, has announced the successful closure of INR 10,700 ...
GPSC plans to inject capital into Avaada Energy PrivateGlobal Power Synergy Plc (GPSC), the power generation arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, plans to inject 19.1 billion rupees (8.28 billion baht) of capital into India-based Avaada ...
