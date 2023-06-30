GeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoGTA Online festeggia l'Independence DayAperti i pre-order di SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionRAZER COBRA PRO E RAZER COBRA: NUOVI MOUSE PERFETTI PER IL GIOCO Bear & Breakfast per Nintendo Switch è disponibileSFIDE MENSILI DI LUGLIO DI F1 23Samsung è Tech & Fun partner di Giffoni Good Games 2023Ray'z Arcade Chronology RecensioneBiancheria per la casa: i migliori tessuti da scegliere per la camera ...World of Warcraft - I reami Hardcore arrivano sul PTR di Era Classic!Ultime Blog

An Accelerator to HoReCa Industry | HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 Lowered Curtain Successfully

Accelerator HoReCa

An Accelerator to HoReCa Industry, HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 Lowered Curtain Successfully (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) Shanghai, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

As China's biggest exhibition across HoReCa, HOTELEX Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo Lowered its Curtain in June 1st at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), amid the robust recovery of consumption and economy. More than 3,000 exhibitors brought over 150,000 exhibits to the four-day event, which welcomed 245,000 visitors to its 15 pavilions. HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 covers an area of 400,000 square meters and included 12 categories which were kitchen equipment and supplies, tabletop supplies, meal ingredients, food and beverage, coffee and tea, ice cream equipment and materials, baking equipment and materials, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
An Accelerator to HoReCa Industry, HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 Lowered Curtain Successfully

