An Accelerator to HoReCa Industry | HOTELEX Shanghai 2023 Lowered Curtain Successfully

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023), June 30,/PRNewswire/As China's biggest exhibition acrossInternational Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expoitsin June 1st at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (), amid the robust recovery of consumption and economy. More than 3,000 exhibitors brought over 150,000 exhibits to the four-day event, which welcomed 245,000 visitors to its 15 pavilions.covers an area of 400,000 square meters and included 12 categories which were kitchen equipment and supplies, tabletop supplies, meal ingredients, food and beverage, coffee and tea, ice cream equipment and materials, baking equipment and materials, ...