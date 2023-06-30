AEW | Kenny Omega tornerà sul ring dopo Forbidden Door | mercoledì a Dynamite sfiderà…

(Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) La AEW ha ufficializzato un altro match per la prossima puntata di, che si terrà ad Edmonton, Canada.sull’incredibile match dicontro Will Ospreay, sfidando Wheeler Yuta. Il tutto è ovviamente propedeutico per continuare il feud tra Blackpool Combat Club ed Elite, che culminerà il prossimo 19 luglio in un Blood & Guts Match. Ecco dunque la card aggiornata della puntata, con i due match già confermati per i due tornei in atto in questo momento in AEW, ovvero Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament ed Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Ruby ...

Will Ospreay non vuole subito il terzo match con Kenny Omega The Shield Of Wrestling

Read More: Is Jeff Hardy LEAVING AEW! Tony Khan, in an interview on Busted Open Radio ... It might be useful to consider that CM Punk’s past conflicts with fellow wrestler Kenny Omega, a Canadian, ...Kenny Omega match on 1/4 at the Tokyo Dome, was that for the next 361 days of 2023, when it comes to match of the year, people will be fighting for second place as their match. After AEW/New Japan ...