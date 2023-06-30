GeForce NOW: 14 nuovi giochi in arrivoGTA Online festeggia l'Independence DayAperti i pre-order di SWORD ART ONLINE Last RecollectionRAZER COBRA PRO E RAZER COBRA: NUOVI MOUSE PERFETTI PER IL GIOCO Bear & Breakfast per Nintendo Switch è disponibileSFIDE MENSILI DI LUGLIO DI F1 23Samsung è Tech & Fun partner di Giffoni Good Games 2023Ray'z Arcade Chronology RecensioneBiancheria per la casa: i migliori tessuti da scegliere per la camera ...World of Warcraft - I reami Hardcore arrivano sul PTR di Era Classic!Ultime Blog

AEW: Kenny Omega tornerà sul ring dopo Forbidden Door, mercoledì a Dynamite sfiderà… (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) La AEW ha ufficializzato un altro match per la prossima puntata di Dynamite, che si terrà ad Edmonton, Canada. Kenny Omega tornerà sul ring dopo l’incredibile match di Forbidden Door contro Will Ospreay, sfidando Wheeler Yuta. Il tutto è ovviamente propedeutico per continuare il feud tra Blackpool Combat Club ed Elite, che culminerà il prossimo 19 luglio in un Blood & Guts Match. Ecco dunque la card aggiornata della puntata, con i due match già confermati per i due tornei in atto in questo momento in AEW, ovvero Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament ed Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Ruby ...
