AEW: Kenny Omega tornerà sul ring dopo Forbidden Door, mercoledì a Dynamite sfiderà… (Di venerdì 30 giugno 2023) La AEW ha ufficializzato un altro match per la prossima puntata di Dynamite, che si terrà ad Edmonton, Canada. Kenny Omega tornerà sul ring dopo l’incredibile match di Forbidden Door contro Will Ospreay, sfidando Wheeler Yuta. Il tutto è ovviamente propedeutico per continuare il feud tra Blackpool Combat Club ed Elite, che culminerà il prossimo 19 luglio in un Blood & Guts Match. Ecco dunque la card aggiornata della puntata, con i due match già confermati per i due tornei in atto in questo momento in AEW, ovvero Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament ed Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Ruby ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW/NJPW : Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay - anche a Forbidden Door un incontro meraviglioso
AEW : Kenny Omega incassa altre 5 stelle ed entra nel podio degli “eletti”
AEW : Tony Khan sta spingendo forte per chiudere i rinnovi di Kenny Omega e dei Bucks
AEW : Annunciato uno Steel Cage Match tra Kenny Omega e Jon Moxley! Il 10 maggio sarà guerra!
AEW : Kenny Omega scherza sui problemi con CM Punk per promuovere il prossimo Dynamite
AEW : Kenny Omega starebbe ancora lavorando con la AEW con il vecchio contratto
Will Ospreay non vuole subito il terzo match con Kenny Omega The Shield Of Wrestling
CM Punk: Top AEW name “isn’t surprised” he’s getting booedRead More: Is Jeff Hardy LEAVING AEW! Tony Khan, in an interview on Busted Open Radio ... It might be useful to consider that CM Punk’s past conflicts with fellow wrestler Kenny Omega, a Canadian, ...
July 3, 2023 Observer Newsletter: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door recap, WWE Money in the Bank previewKenny Omega match on 1/4 at the Tokyo Dome, was that for the next 361 days of 2023, when it comes to match of the year, people will be fighting for second place as their match. After AEW/New Japan ...
AEW KennySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Kenny