Uber selects Valid' s eSIM technology for its connected services worldwide

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) MADRID, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the tech giant that helps connect the physical and digital worlds to move people and things at the tap of a button in 10,000+ citieshas adopted's mioSIMto deploy theirSIMsolution.'s mioSIMis integrated withYou's unique connectivity orchestration platform that also includes's Remote SIM Provisioning software enabling multi-carrier connectivity management globally foracross all mobile operators in theSIM ecosystem. TheSIM solution enables's various IoT use cases to stay seamlesslyto the service ...