INSIEME PER ARRIVARE A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 23Smart Lock AYR Bluetooth - serratura elettronica ad alta sicurezzaKONAMI celebra il 28° anniversario della propria serie calcisticaIIDEA ADOTTA UNA FORESTA IN OCCASIONE DI FIRST PLAYABLE Campionati Internazionali Nordamericani Pokémon 2023Sony ZV-E1 - aggiornamento firmware l Templare torna Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: Templar’s OathAEW: Fight Forever RecensioneWorld of Warcraft: Fortificazione dell'EvocatoreOpera GX - impostare un gioco come sfondo del browser e di WindowsUltime Blog

Uber selects Valid' s eSIM technology for its connected services worldwide

Uber selects

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Uber selects Valid's eSIM technology for its connected services worldwide (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) MADRID, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Uber, the tech giant that helps connect the physical and digital worlds to move people and things at the tap of a button in 10,000+ cities worldwide has adopted Valid's mioSIM eSIM to deploy their UberSIM technology solution.   Valid's mioSIM eSIM is integrated with connectedYou's unique connectivity orchestration platform that also includes Valid's Remote SIM Provisioning software enabling multi-carrier connectivity management globally for Uber across all mobile operators in the UberSIM ecosystem. The UberSIM solution enables Uber's various IoT use cases to stay seamlessly connected to the service ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Uber, i primi 10 anni in Italia  WIRED Italia

Uber selects Valid's eSIM technology for its connected services worldwide

MADRID, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber, the tech giant that helps connect the physical and digital worlds to move people and things at the tap of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Uber selects
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Uber selects Uber selects Valid eSIM technology