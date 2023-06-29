TOMORROW X TOGETHER, la band K-pop sbarca su Disney+ con Our Lost Summer (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Su Disney+ sta per arrivare un'altra delle band di punta del K-pop con un nuovo film documentario: è il turno dei TOMORROW X TOGETHER con Our Lost Summer. TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer è il titolo dell'estate che non vorrete perdere se siete appassionati di musica e fan del K-pop. La celebre band che sta riscuotendo sempre più successo a livello globale arriverà infatti il 28 luglio su Disney+ con un film documentario sul loro ultimo tour. Ad annunciarlo è stata proprio la Big Hit Entertainment, la casa discografica (la stessa dei BTS) del gruppo di quarta generazione composto da Choi Soobin, Choi Yeonjun, Choi Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun e Huening Kai, assieme ai canali social di ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, la band K - pop sbarca su Disney+ con Our Lost SummerTOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer è il titolo dell'estate che non vorrete perdere se siete appassionati di musica e fan del K - pop . La celebre band che sta riscuotendo sempre più successo a ...
The Future of Fashion is Digital: SYKY Unveils 10 Designers Poised to Disrupt the Fashion IndustryThe Collective is decentralizing the luxury fashion industry by bringing together talents from ...designers are poised to revolutionize the industry and launch the luxury fashion houses of tomorrow. ...
Moët Hennessy announces the opening of CRAVAN, an unexpected and inspired cocktail venue in the heart of Paris' Saint - Germain - des - PrésStarting tomorrow, consumers can experience different ambiances inspired by art, fashion, cinema, ...t Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together. ...
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, la band K-pop sbarca su Disney+ con ... Movieplayer
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+The K-pop group, aka TXT, is the focus of the new film Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which premieres July 28 on Disney+. Our Lost Summer follows the members of TXT as they prepare for their ...
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, la band K-pop sbarca su Disney+ con Our Lost SummerSu Disney+ sta per arrivare un'altra delle band di punta del K-pop con un nuovo film documentario: è il turno dei TOMORROW X TOGETHER con Our Lost Summer.
TOMORROW TOGETHERSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TOMORROW TOGETHER