INSIEME PER ARRIVARE A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 23Smart Lock AYR Bluetooth - serratura elettronica ad alta sicurezzaKONAMI celebra il 28° anniversario della propria serie calcisticaIIDEA ADOTTA UNA FORESTA IN OCCASIONE DI FIRST PLAYABLE Campionati Internazionali Nordamericani Pokémon 2023Sony ZV-E1 - aggiornamento firmware l Templare torna Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: Templar’s OathAEW: Fight Forever RecensioneWorld of Warcraft: Fortificazione dell'EvocatoreOpera GX - impostare un gioco come sfondo del browser e di WindowsUltime Blog

Shenzhen' s Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment

Shenzhen Jiuwei

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Shenzhen's Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Shenzhen, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On June 28, an illustrious gathering unfolded in the Bao'an District of Shenzhen, marked by the convening of the 2023 Shenzhen-Zhongshan Joint Investment Promotion Conference. Beyond welcoming a prestigious cohort of 116 foreign-funded enterprises, including Siemens, Walmart, and Amazon, the event drew the participation of more than 20 distinguished foreign entrepreneurs and International dignitaries. Also, it served as a platform for the Bao'an Jiuwei International Headquarters Area (Jiuwei Area) to exhibit its unparalleled Investment prospects to Fortune Global 500 companies and esteemed International ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

The Publicity Department of Bao'an District: Shenzhen's Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment

On June 28, an illustrious gathering unfolded in the Bao'an District of Shenzhen, marked by the convening of the 2023 Shenzhen-Zhongshan Joint ...

Shenzhen's Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment

On June 28, an illustrious gathering unfolded in the Bao'an District of Shenzhen, marked by the convening of the 2023 Shenzhen-Zhongshan Joint Investment Promotion Conference. Beyond welcoming a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shenzhen Jiuwei
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Shenzhen Jiuwei Shenzhen Jiuwei International Headquarters Area