Private ownership, long-term strategy drives double-digit growth for Lockton (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lockton, the world's largest independent and Privately held insurance brokerage, reported revenue growth of 17% on a constant currency basis, with reported organic revenue growth at 16% for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. Lockton reported global revenue of $3.1B compared to global revenue of $2.7B in fiscal 2022. Revenue growth metrics are presented on a constant currency basis. The company's strong FY23 revenue growth was posted while lapping record organic revenue growth of 27% in the prior fiscal year. Lockton's U.S. operations, international operations and global reinsurance business all posted double-digit organic growth, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Private ownership, long-term strategy drives double-digit growth for LocktonLockton, the world's largest independent and privately held insurance brokerage, reported revenue growth of 17% on a constant currency basis, with reported organic revenue growth at 16% for its fiscal ...
