Onana-Manchester United | offerta in arrivo? Trubin | Inter non sola

... mentre in uscita le attenzioni sono concentrate sulla telenovela tra Marcelo Brozovic e l' Al - Nassr e l'annunciato affondo delUnited per André, senza dimenticare il rinnovato ...IlUnited fa sul serio per: gli inglesi sono intenzionati a portare il portiere in Premier League e nelle prossime ore presenteranno un'offerta ufficiale all'Inter . I nerazzurri ...... così come l'Inter spera accada con Brozovic oanche se la questione sembra un po' più ... Nel frattempo il Bayern Monaco sta stringendo per chiudere, colUnited alle sue spalle che ha ...

Il Manchester Utd pronto a sborsare 60 mln per Onana, l'Inter pensa già al successore - Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is tired over the uncertainty of his future with two days remaining on his contract. De Gea's seven-year spell at United could be coming to an end with his ...A third bid from Arsenal for Rice has been accepted by the Hammers, who will now put that money to good use by handing David Moyes several new quality additions to his squad ...