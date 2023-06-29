Onana-Manchester United, offerta in arrivo? Trubin, Inter non sola (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Fabrizio Romano ha parlato di Andre Onana, portiere dell’Inter nel mirino del Manchester United, e di Anatolij Trubin, seguito anche dal Chelsea. InterESSE – Queste le parole di Fabrizio Romano sul proprio canale YouTube riguardo Andre Onana, portiere dell’Inter nel mirino del Manchester United. «L’Interesse (dei Red Devils, ndr) è molto concreto e quindi vediamo se faranno un’offerta nei prossimi giorni, a seconda di cosa accadrà con David de Gea. Ma l’Interesse c’è ancora. I contatti sono in corso e quindi lo United potrebbe fare sul serio Andre Onana, ma ancora nessuna offerta ufficiale mentre sto ...Leggi su inter-news
Advertising
Onana verso il Manchester United - De Gea sarà presto svincolato
Onana-Manchester United svolta? Inter - prezzo e sostituto! ? CdS
Onana - giorni chiave col Manchester United. Inter forte su un portiere – Sky
Onana - offerta entro il weekend dal Manchester United – SI
Onana - pronto assalto del Manchester United! Le cifre con l’Inter – SM
Onana frenato da… De Gea : esigenza Manchester United ? CdS
Inter, Gosens tra Bundesliga e Premier... mentre in uscita le attenzioni sono concentrate sulla telenovela tra Marcelo Brozovic e l' Al - Nassr e l'annunciato affondo del Manchester United per André Onana, senza dimenticare il rinnovato ...
Calciomercato: Inter, tre nomi per il dopo Onana. Kim è del Bayern, il Napoli punta ScalviniIl Manchester United fa sul serio per Onana : gli inglesi sono intenzionati a portare il portiere in Premier League e nelle prossime ore presenteranno un'offerta ufficiale all'Inter . I nerazzurri ...
UFFICIALE Kim, per la legge cambia l'età anagrafica: ecco quanti anni ha adesso... così come l'Inter spera accada con Brozovic o Onana anche se la questione sembra un po' più ... Nel frattempo il Bayern Monaco sta stringendo per chiudere, col Manchester United alle sue spalle che ha ...
Il Manchester Utd pronto a sborsare 60 mln per Onana, l'Inter pensa già al successore - Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
David de Gea posts cryptic message over Manchester United futureManchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is tired over the uncertainty of his future with two days remaining on his contract. De Gea's seven-year spell at United could be coming to an end with his ...
West Ham transfers: Seven signings mooted as Hammers use £105m Rice haul to give Moyes mega liftA third bid from Arsenal for Rice has been accepted by the Hammers, who will now put that money to good use by handing David Moyes several new quality additions to his squad ...
Onana ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Onana Manchester