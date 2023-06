NESS DIGITAL ENGINEERING ACQUIRES MVP FACTORY - A LEADING GERMAN HEADQUARTERED PRODUCT DESIGN | DIGITAL INNOVATION AND VENTURE BUILDER

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) ACCELERATES LEADERSHIP IN END-ENDTRANSFORMATION TEANECK, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce its acquisition of MVP- acorporatestudio. "MVP's expertise in helping clients incubate and scales andsoftwares further strengthens our strategy to be a specialist in," said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, ...