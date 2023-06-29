INSIEME PER ARRIVARE A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 23Smart Lock AYR Bluetooth - serratura elettronica ad alta sicurezzaKONAMI celebra il 28° anniversario della propria serie calcisticaIIDEA ADOTTA UNA FORESTA IN OCCASIONE DI FIRST PLAYABLE Campionati Internazionali Nordamericani Pokémon 2023Sony ZV-E1 - aggiornamento firmware l Templare torna Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: Templar’s OathAEW: Fight Forever RecensioneWorld of Warcraft: Fortificazione dell'EvocatoreOpera GX - impostare un gioco come sfondo del browser e di WindowsUltime Blog

Leicester, Vardy dice 'no' all'Arabia Saudita (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) C'è chi dice no all'Arabia Saudita: come riferisce Sky Sports UK, Jamie Vardy ha rifiutato un'offerta del Khaleej FC e attende...
Dopo aver già confermato Patrick Cutrone, sta trattando con il 36enne James Vardy, in scadenza con il Leicester appena retrocesso dalla Premier. L'arrivo di un giocatore di livello internazionale ...

Il Como piomba su Vardy del Leicester: i dettagli

Il Como piomba su Vardy del Leicester -   Una notizia che, se confermata, avrebbe del clamoroso quella battuta nella mattinata odierna da ' LarioSport ', la quale vedrebbe Jamie Vardy , attaccante del Leicester ed ...

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a double swoop on Leicester City for strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka. The La Liga club have reportedly been keeping tabs on the duo for the best part of ...

Jamie Vardy has turned down a sensational offer to become the next high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia. After Al Nassr brought in Cristiano Ronaldo on a £173 million-a-year deal, the Saudi Pro ...
