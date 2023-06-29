Leicester, Vardy dice 'no' all'Arabia Saudita (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) C'è chi dice no all'Arabia Saudita: come riferisce Sky Sports UK, Jamie Vardy ha rifiutato un'offerta del Khaleej FC e attende...Leggi su calciomercato
La giornata di calciomercato (live): Luis Enrique a Parigi, Pau Torres all'Aston VillaVisite mediche a Milano per Loftus - Cheek Madrid (Spagna) 12/04/2017 - Champions League / Atletico Madrid - Leicester / foto Insidefoto/Image Sport nella foto: Jamie Vardy ONLY ITALY Le principali ...
Calciomercato Pescara: rivoluzione in attacco, ma Vergani restaDopo aver già confermato Patrick Cutrone, sta trattando con il 36enne James Vardy, in scadenza con il Leicester appena retrocesso dalla Premier. L'arrivo di un giocatore di livello internazionale ...
Il Como piomba su Vardy del Leicester: i dettagliIl Como piomba su Vardy del Leicester - Una notizia che, se confermata, avrebbe del clamoroso quella battuta nella mattinata odierna da ' LarioSport ', la quale vedrebbe Jamie Vardy , attaccante del Leicester ed ...
Jose Mourinho plots double Leicester transfer deal after perfect opportunity createdRoma manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing a double swoop on Leicester City for strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka. The La Liga club have reportedly been keeping tabs on the duo for the best part of ...
Jamie Vardy has turned down a sensational Saudi Arabia switchJamie Vardy has turned down a sensational offer to become the next high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia. After Al Nassr brought in Cristiano Ronaldo on a £173 million-a-year deal, the Saudi Pro ...
