Leading Hydrogen Companies of the World to Gather at "H2 MEET 2023" on September 13 (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2023
The H2 MEET Organizing Committee (Chairman Namhoon Kang) announced it would host the "H2 MEET 2023" at KINTEX in Goyang between September 13 and 15. It is the largest Hydrogen industry exhibition in Korea. H2 MEET has attempted to build an industrial ecosystem since 2020, developing Korea's Hydrogen industry into a Leading business sector. The international showcase started as the Hydrogen Mobility + Show. But the organizing committee renamed it "H2 MEET" in 2022, an acronym for Mobility, Energy, Environment, and Technology, to highlight its purpose covering the entire Hydrogen industry. The exhibition is now in its fourth year and has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
