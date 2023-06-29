'I clean festival campsites - you won't believe the weird and wonderful things I've found' (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Oggi Notizie I pulitori dei festival hanno deciso di condividere sui social media gli oggetti più strani e redditizi trovati quando pulivano i campeggi da oggetti abbandonati e spazzatura. Scopri le storie divertenti e stravaganti di ciò che è stato trovato, tra cui un "progetto artistico" abbandonato chiamato il Temple of P*** e un uomo ancora dentro una tenda. Leggi l'articolo per saperne di più e lasciati stupire dalla creatività delle persone quando si tratta di lasciare oggetti indesiderati in un campeggio dopo un festival. Di cosa parliamo in questo articolo... Pulitori dei festival condividono oggetti strani e redditizi trovati nel campeggio Tisido abbandonato chiamato Temple of P*** trovato a Burning Man Tenda trovata con un uomo dentro Oggetti trovati durante la pulizia includono cesti, sedie pieghevoli, teli, occhiali da ...Leggi su oggi-notizie
Advertising
Has the PC Police Put Comedy Under Arrest... but yes I think there is very good non - confrontational, clean comedy. I think shock can be ... Most recently Otter completed a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Stephen Colbert's Tooning Out ...
CGN Unveils Global Sustainable Development Report at Press Conference in France... CGN's facilities outside its home market generated 237.8 billion kilowatt - hours of clean ... among them, the Husab Cup marathon in Namibia, the Harvest Festival in Brazil, and the Night of Chinese ...
Portopalo: dal 2 al 6 agosto la 4a edizione di "Litoranea Festival"Si parte il 2 con il tradizionale clean up di apertura del Festival che vedrà la presenza, oltre che di varie associazioni del territorio, anche delle istituzioni, sempre più sensibili alle tematiche ...
Portopalo: dal 2 al 6 agosto la 4° edizione di Litoranea Festival siciliareport.it
'I clean festival campsites - these are the weird and wonderful things I've found'Festival cleaners have taken to social media to share the most bizarre and most profitable items they've come across when sweeping campsites for abandoned items and litter ...
Second person dies at Glastonbury after body found during clean-upA member of Glastonbury Festival’s crew was pronounced dead on the site after being found unresponsive in his tent.
clean festivalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : clean festival