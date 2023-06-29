Huawei Advocates Better 5G in Four Areas to Reap Full Digital Dividends (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of the Carrier BG, today called for further innovation in 5G to create new value and unleash Digital Dividends during his keynote at MWC Shanghai 2023. He said the industry needs to innovate together to meet increasing Digital requirements in both the consumer and industrial markets. Titled Creating New Value with 5G to Unleash Digital Dividends, his speech discussed how 5G is spearheading the development of the Digital industry and enabling the Digitalization of all industries. Li said, "The future is now. New business scenarios for people, homes, businesses, and vehicles are delivering new experiences. This is raising higher requirements for network ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of the Carrier BG, today called for further innovation in 5G to create new value and unleash Digital Dividends during his keynote at MWC Shanghai 2023. He said the industry needs to innovate together to meet increasing Digital requirements in both the consumer and industrial markets. Titled Creating New Value with 5G to Unleash Digital Dividends, his speech discussed how 5G is spearheading the development of the Digital industry and enabling the Digitalization of all industries. Li said, "The future is now. New business scenarios for people, homes, businesses, and vehicles are delivering new experiences. This is raising higher requirements for network ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
G.2 Eventi al fianco di Huawei e Parole O_stili nella realizzazione ... ADC Group
Huawei Advocates Better 5G in Four Areas to Reap Full Digital DividendsSHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of the Carrier BG, today called for further innovation ...
Huawei-IUCN Tech4Nature Initiative Announced New Phase of Coral Reef Protection ProjectDigital Technology Helps Mauritius to Become a Global Pioneer in the Field of Coral Reef Conservation, Research, and Education [Flacq, Mauritius, ...
Huawei AdvocatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Advocates