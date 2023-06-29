HONOR Reimagines the Future of Smartphones (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Company announced the date of the launch event for its upcoming flagship foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2 at MWC Shanghai SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will host a launch event for its next flagship foldable smartphone, HONOR Magic V2. During a MWC Shanghai keynote session entitled "What's Next for Smartphones" and a CEO Tech Talk hosted by John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, Ltd., George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., shared key insights into the roles that artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and its human-centric focus play on driving smartphone innovation, and revealed that date for its upcoming HONOR Magic V2 launch, which is set for July 12 in Beijing. Unwavering Commitment to Push the Boundaries of Innovation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zhao, ceo di Honor: «L’uomo è sempre di più al centro delle tecnologie degli smartphone» Il Sole 24 ORE
