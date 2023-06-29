Free Update for Steam Version of "Q REMASTERED," liica's Puzzle Game Popular in Japan; Summer Sale Underway (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
liica, Inc., a Tokyo-based Game developer, has released a Free Update for "Q REMASTERED" on a gaming platform "Steam." Games including "Q REMASTERED" are on Sale in the Steam Summer Sale. Anyone can purchase Games at discounted prices. About "Q""Q" is a hugely successful physics-based Puzzle Game, with over 12 million downloads since its release as a smartphone Game in January 2015. The Game was designed and produced by Game creator Yusuke Kurita, who also worked on the hit Game "KUUKIYOMI" (*1) (sensing the situation in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Free Update for Steam Version of "Q REMASTERED," liica's Puzzle Game Popular in Japan; Summer Sale UnderwayTOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- liica, Inc., a Tokyo-based game developer, has released a free update for 'Q REMASTERED' on a gaming platform ...
