Food challenges | il nuovo pericoloso fenomeno social sulle gare di cibo

Food challenges

Food challenges, il nuovo pericoloso fenomeno social sulle gare di cibo (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) Si diffonde in modo preoccupante sui social il fenomeno delle Food challenges. Elevati rischi per la salute e il messaggio negativo che trasmettono
Food challenges, il nuovo pericoloso fenomeno social sulle gare di cibo

Si diffonde in modo preoccupante sui social il fenomeno delle food challenges. Elevati rischi per la salute e il messaggio negativo che trasmettono ...

