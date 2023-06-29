Casio to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK with Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) New MUDMAN Designed for Use in Extreme Conditions on Land Delivers Both Toughness and Comfortable Fit TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-Resistant watches. The new GW-9500, which belongs to the Dust- and mud-Resistant MUDMAN series of timepieces designed to perform in harsh land environments, features a Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability of the digital compass and a slimmer size for an even more comfortable fit. The Master of G line of G-SHOCK watches is designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
