Casio to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK with Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) New MUDMAN Designed for Use in Extreme Conditions on Land Delivers Both Toughness and Comfortable Fit TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof the latest addition to the G-brand ofwatches. The new GW-9500, which belongs to the- and mud-MUDMAN series of timepieces designed to perform in harsh land environments, features aLCD forof the digital compass and a slimmer size for an even more comfortable fit. The Master of G line of G-watches is designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at ...