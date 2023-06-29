Capital markets union | accordo UE su consolidated tapes e divieto PFOF

Il Consiglio dell'Unione europea ha raggiunto un accordo provvisorio con il Parlamento europeo sulle modifiche alle norme sul trading , che aumenteranno la competitività globale dei mercati dei ...Offering sector - specific expertise through a full - service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equitycapabilities across several subsectors, including active ...... heavy vehicle & off - road, industrial, and aerospace. Learn more at www.sensata.com and ... Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to FlutterHabit on Its Sale to GaugeBusiness Wire ...

Equita pubblica con Bocconi la nuova ricerca “Capital Market ... Italia Informa

L'auspicio delle autorità è avere un mercato finanziario più trasparente e accessibile, migliorando anche la parità di condizioni tra investitori ...The Council has reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on the revision of the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) and the Second Markets in Financial Instruments ...