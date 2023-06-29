Berlin Heals Holding AG Successfully Completes Financing Round for Ongoing CE-Study (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) ZUG, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Berlin Heals Holding AG, a MedTech startup, has developed a breakthrough method and a product for the therapy of heart failure. The product - an electronic device called C-MIC - has already Successfully been tested in patients in a pilot Study and is currently undergoing CE certification procedures. In this context, the company has Successfully raised another CHF 6 million from investors in a recently executed Financing Round. Consequently, the advancement of the CE procedures and the preparations for the FDA regulated studies for the approval of its patented technology for the therapy of dilated cardiomyopathy have made massive progress. This funding comes at a point when the company has already ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Berlin Heals Holding AG schliesst Finanzierungsrunde für laufende CE-Studie erfolgreich abZUG, Schweiz, 29. Juni 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Die Berlin Heals Holding AG, ein MedTech-Startup-Unternehmen, entwickelt eine bahnbrechende Methode für die Therapie der Herzinsuffizienz. Das Produkt C-MIC ...
Berlin Heals Holding AG Successfully Completes Financing Round for Ongoing CE-StudyZUG, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG, a MedTech startup, has developed a breakthrough method and a product for the therapy of heart failure. The product - an electr ...
