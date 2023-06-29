Angel Yeast Partners with PhaBuilder to Drive Wider Synthetic Biology Applications with Launch of Joint Venture PHA Factory (Di giovedì 29 giugno 2023) YICHANG, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading Yeast manufacturer, along with Beijing PhaBuilder in a Joint Venture, Hubei PHAngel Biotechnology, recently put a large polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) production line in Hubei province into construction. In early June, the two Partners held a Launch ceremony to mark the event and the opening of Hubei's first Synthetic Biology (SynBio) industrial park. Academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, government officials, Angel Yeast, PhaBuilder, and Siemens China executives were all in attendance. The PHAs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Angel Yeast Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural IndustrializationYICHANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently inked agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct research and development initiatives in agricultural ...
The Umami Revolution: Delving into the Expanding World of Yeast ExtractIn 2022, it is predicted that the Yeast Extract market would total US$4,318.0 Mn. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the total market value is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% from ...
