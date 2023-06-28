Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity Initiatives (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) - TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to Drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives within customer Contingent Workforce Programs. CandidateX, a trailblazer in inclusive hiring solutions, joins forces with Tundra to dismantle recruitment bias and create equal opportunities for underestimated talent. By leveraging cutting-edge integrations and combining the power of CandidateX's software with TalentNet's intuitive talent community solution, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to Drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives within customer Contingent Workforce Programs. CandidateX, a trailblazer in inclusive hiring solutions, joins forces with Tundra to dismantle recruitment bias and create equal opportunities for underestimated talent. By leveraging cutting-edge integrations and combining the power of CandidateX's software with TalentNet's intuitive talent community solution, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity InitiativesTORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to drive Diversity, ...
Tundra RevolutionizesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tundra Revolutionizes