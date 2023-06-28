AVVENTURA E DIVERTIMENTO CON I GIOCHI DELL'ESTATE DI ROCCO GIOCATTOLIIL GRINCH TORNA A RUBARE IL NATALE IN UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO Master Detective Archives: Rain Code in arrivo su Nintendo SwitchGli speaker Polaroid Music e Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 rendono magica ...Hearthstone si prepara a fare il botto con TITANI, l'ultima ...DEEBOT N10 PLUS: Pulizia personalizzata con +87% di potenza di ...eFootball Championship Pro 202: conclusione spettacolareRunning Fable è in arrivo per Xbox e Nintendo Switch Niantic lancia Campfire per i Trainer di Pokémon GO in tutto il mondoCollezione Snapmag di Celly: i supporti dedicati agli appassionati ...Ultime Blog

Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity Initiatives

Tundra Revolutionizes

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity Initiatives (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) - TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to Drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives within customer Contingent Workforce Programs. CandidateX, a trailblazer in inclusive hiring solutions, joins forces with Tundra to dismantle recruitment bias and create equal opportunities for underestimated talent. By leveraging cutting-edge integrations and combining the power of CandidateX's software with TalentNet's intuitive talent community solution, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs by Partnering with CandidateX and TalentNet to Drive Diversity Initiatives

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tundra, a leading staffing and total talent management provider, announces its transformative partnership with CandidateX and TalentNet, to drive Diversity, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tundra Revolutionizes
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tundra Revolutionizes Tundra Revolutionizes Contingent Workforce Programs