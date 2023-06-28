"The northman": un principe uccide il re, suo fratello... (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) THE northman Sky Action ore 22,50 con Alexander Skarsgard,, Nicole Kidman e Ethan Hawke. Regia di Robert Eggers., Produzione USA 2022. Durata. 2 ore e 166 minutiti LA TRAMA In una contrada del Nord Europa, un principe uccide il re suo fratello e si porta a letto la vedova. Il figlio piccolo dell'ucciso scampa fortunosamente e fugge dal reame. Ci tornerà molti più tardi, ormai adulto e sotto mentite spoglie compirà le sue vendette PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè è una rielaborazione della storia di Amleto fatta da un regista di grande scrittura. Il Medioevo è raccontato senza orpelli, un'età brutta sporca cattiva dove il confine tra buoni e malvagi è quasi inesistente. Leggi su liberoquotidiano
