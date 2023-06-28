STATS – Copa Libertadores: il River Plate va agli ottavi e cresce di gara in gara (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) Tutti i numeri e le statistiche dell’ultima gara del River Plate in Copa Libertadores. I dettagli in merito Chi stanotte ha avuto la voglia di seguire su MolaTv l’avvio dell’ultima giornata della fase a gironi della Copa Libertadores può avere maturato un’idea che solo un mese fa sarebbe stata impensabile: il River Plate può portare a casa il trofeo se continua di questo passo. La gara contro The Strongest ha mostrato il profilo di una squadra costantemente in crescita, che ha chiuso “solo” al secondo posto per differenza reti peggiore rispetto al Fluminense, ma che oggi pratica un calcio bello, spumeggiante, corale e a tratti irresistibile. Due partite fa, gli ...Leggi su calcionews24
