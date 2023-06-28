Neta Auto Chairman: NEVs to serve as digital mobile terminals (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) - BANGKOK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention was inaugurated in Thailand on June 25, bringing together over 3,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from all over the world. Fang Yunzhou, founder and Chairman of Neta Auto, was invited to the event as a Chinese NEV entrepreneur representative, who delivered a speech entitled "New Energy Vehicles: digital mobile terminals For The Future". Fang shared his insights and probed into new development patterns of EVs with guests, aiming to push quality development of the industry. With over-two-decade technological R&D in this area, Fang said NEVs can be regarded as an access to the fusion of the Information Internet, Energy Internet, and Vehicle Internet. They serve as the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention was inaugurated in Thailand on June 25, bringing together over 3,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from all over the world. Fang Yunzhou, founder and Chairman of Neta Auto, was invited to the event as a Chinese NEV entrepreneur representative, who delivered a speech entitled "New Energy Vehicles: digital mobile terminals For The Future". Fang shared his insights and probed into new development patterns of EVs with guests, aiming to push quality development of the industry. With over-two-decade technological R&D in this area, Fang said NEVs can be regarded as an access to the fusion of the Information Internet, Energy Internet, and Vehicle Internet. They serve as the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Autostrada A1 : chiusi per una notte i caselli di Firenze Impruneta e Barberino di Mugello
Autostrada A1 : casello di Firenze Impruneta chiuso per una notte
Oneta - urta un muretto e si ribalta con l’auto : ferito 47enne
Autostrada A1 : 6 feriti in un incidente con quattro auto fra Scandicci e Impruneta. Coda di 8 chilometri
Gerusalemme - auto sui passanti : almeno 8 feriti - uno è grave. Netanyahu : «È un attentato»
Gerusalemme - auto travolge i passanti : almeno 8 feriti. Ucciso l’uomo al volante. Netanyahu : “È un attentato”
Cina, migliaia di auto elettriche ammassate: le immagini misteriose.A destare perplessità è il fatto che non si tratti di un comune deposito di veicoli vecchi da demolire, bensì di auto nuove - perlopiù dei modelli Geely Kandi K10 EV, Neta V e BYD e3 - dotate di ...
Cina, migliaia di auto elettriche ammassate: le immagini misteriose.A destare perplessità è il fatto che non si tratti di un comune deposito di veicoli vecchi da demolire, bensì di auto nuove - perlopiù dei modelli Geely Kandi K10 EV, Neta V e BYD e3 - dotate di ...
Usato - Unrae: "Ad aprile metà del mercato riguarda auto con più di ... Quattroruote
Neta AutoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Neta Auto