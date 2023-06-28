King Street and Bowery Expand Pan-European Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Platform (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) - Recently launched, fully-integrated Platform has acquired 10 assets across five markets in France and Germany LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, and Bowery, an investment and asset management firm specializing in European Logistics Real Estate, have Expanded their portfolio of Last-Mile urban Logistics assets through Voyage, their joint venture. The recently launched Platform, which focuses on liquid markets in France, Germany and the Netherlands, includes 10 assets totaling 1.3 million square feet across five markets. Paul Brennan, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dal 4 al 9 luglio Arti Vive Festival diventa un must dell'estate emiliana... Tristitropici, Maura, Heron King, Korobu, Sleap - e, Indigo, Ellen River e Ugo Fagioli. Per quanto ... Dal 6 al 9 luglio a colorare le vie del centro storico tornerà anche lo Street Food con stand e ...
Unleashing Hip - Hop's Legacy: Hennessy and Nas Join Forces for Spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, Featuring Limited Edition Bottle ...... 8 of which are multi - platinum and platinum including: Nastradamus, Stillmatic, God's Son, and Street's Disciple. With 16 GRAMMY nominations, Nas released King's Disease in 2020, giving Nas his ...
Venerdi 23 Giugno 2023 Sky Cinema, Forever Young - Les Amandiers... un action con Bruce Willis e Jaime King. Una donna e' testimone di un crimine commesso da quattro ... (SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD ore 21.00/canale 309) Le ragazze di Wall Street Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu e ...
C’era una volta Dumbo, il king della street art milanese. L’intervista a Ivano Atzori Billboard Italia
The Bank of London’s Anthony Watson Appointed CBE in His Majesty King Charles III Inaugural Birthday HonoursGentile Lettore, ogni giorno ANSA è impegnata nella produzione di informazione tempestiva e affidabile, grazie alla sua capillare presenza sul territorio nazionale e internazionale, con l’obiettivo di ...
