King Street and Bowery Expand Pan-European Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Platform

(Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) - Recently launched, fully-integratedhas acquired 10 assets across five markets in France and Germany LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/Capital Management (""), a leading global alternative investment firm, and, an investment and asset management firm specializing in, haveed their portfolio ofurbanassets through Voyage, their joint venture. The recently launched, which focuses on liquid markets in France, Germany and the Netherlands, includes 10 assets totaling 1.3 million square feet across five markets. Paul Brennan, ...

... Tristitropici, Maura, Heron, Korobu, Sleap - e, Indigo, Ellen River e Ugo Fagioli. Per quanto ... Dal 6 al 9 luglio a colorare le vie del centro storico tornerà anche loFood con stand e ...... 8 of which are multi - platinum and platinum including: Nastradamus, Stillmatic, God's Son, and's Disciple. With 16 GRAMMY nominations, Nas released's Disease in 2020, giving Nas his ...... un action con Bruce Willis e Jaime. Una donna e' testimone di un crimine commesso da quattro ... (SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD ore 21.00/canale 309) Le ragazze di WallJennifer Lopez, Constance Wu e ...

C’era una volta Dumbo, il king della street art milanese. L’intervista a Ivano Atzori Billboard Italia

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, and Bowery, an investment and asset management firm specializing in ...Gentile Lettore, ogni giorno ANSA è impegnata nella produzione di informazione tempestiva e affidabile, grazie alla sua capillare presenza sul territorio nazionale e internazionale, con l’obiettivo di ...