Intersolar 2023 | Global leading HJT manufacturer confirms its commitment to provide green energy solutions in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) At the industry fair, Huasun presented its latest technology and high performing products to potential distributors and project clients The participation atand the relationships consolidated at the event pave the way for future collaborations for Huasun inMUNICH, June 28,/PRNewswire/Huasun, ("Huasun"), the largest HJTin the world, successfully concludes its participation atwhere the company had the chance to meet potential and current distributors and clients in the region, helping to reinforce itsin the region, begin strategic collaborations and ultimately expand its presence in. In an effort to actively expand its distribution network of HJT ...