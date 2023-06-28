Huawei at MWC Shanghai 2023 | Boosting 5G Evolution Towards 5 5G to Revitalize the Digital Economy

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023), June 28,/PRNewswire/has shown up in full force for MWC, with their activities all falling under their theme of "GUIDE to the Intelligent World". This year, the company's activities include an experiential tour that takes audiences to multiple cities to learn about their technology and business, as well as the launch of its newest innovative products and solutions for 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligenttransformation solutions. At these activities,will also host numerous roundtables and dialogues with global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders, to explore a variety of topics which include speeding up 5G prosperity, ...