Huawei at MWC Shanghai 2023: Boosting 5G Evolution Towards 5.5G to Revitalize the Digital Economy
Shanghai, June 28, 2023
Huawei has shown up in full force for MWC Shanghai 2023, with their activities all falling under their theme of "GUIDE to the Intelligent World". This year, the company's activities include an experiential tour that takes audiences to multiple cities to learn about their technology and business, as well as the launch of its newest innovative products and solutions for 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligent Digital transformation solutions. At these activities, Huawei will also host numerous roundtables and dialogues with global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders, to explore a variety of topics which include speeding up 5G prosperity, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei sospettata di ''spionaggio'' al MWC 2023 Nel badge ... Hardware Upgrade
Mobile World Congress 2023 opens in ShanghaiChina will be the first market in the world to have 1 billion 5G connections by 2025, experts forecast at the Mobile World Congress 2023, Asia's biggest exhibition that opened on ...
