Great Expectations | dal 28 giugno su Disney+

Great Expectations, dal 28 giugno su Disney+ (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) Su Disney+ arriva Great Expectations serie tv americana diretta da Brady Hood e Samira Radsi. Scopri tutto su uscita, cast e streaming. Tvserial.it.
Come spiegheremo nella nostra recensione di Great Expectations , questo adattamento più recente è curatissimo a livello formale e prova a far emergere contenuti e tematiche a livello narrativo, ...

La recensione di Great Expectations: la visione di Steven Knight del classico racconto di Charles Dickens arriva su Disney+. Nel cast stellare Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin e una sempre strao ...

Il 28 giugno debutta in esclusiva su Disney+ “Great expectations”, adattamento curato da Steven Knight (tra l’altro autore della serie “Peaky Blinders”), del grande classico “Grandi speranze” di Charl ...
