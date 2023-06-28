Great Expectations, dal 28 giugno su Disney+ (Di mercoledì 28 giugno 2023) Su Disney+ arriva Great Expectations serie tv americana diretta da Brady Hood e Samira Radsi. Scopri tutto su uscita, cast e streaming. Tvserial.it. Leggi su tvserial
Great Expectations, la recensione: se Steven Knight rilegge Charles DikensCome spiegheremo nella nostra recensione di Great Expectations , questo adattamento più recente è curatissimo a livello formale e prova a far emergere contenuti e tematiche a livello narrativo, ...
Great Expectations, la recensione: se Steven Knight rilegge Charles DikensLa recensione di Great Expectations: la visione di Steven Knight del classico racconto di Charles Dickens arriva su Disney+. Nel cast stellare Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin e una sempre strao ...
“Great expectations”, l’orfano Pip è in cerca di riscattoIl 28 giugno debutta in esclusiva su Disney+ “Great expectations”, adattamento curato da Steven Knight (tra l’altro autore della serie “Peaky Blinders”), del grande classico “Grandi speranze” di Charl ...
