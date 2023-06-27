Accordo MioDottore e Affidea ItaliaNintendo fa tappa a LeolandiaFRITZ!Box 6850 5G: Internet veloce sempre e ovunque DEADLOCK, nuovo Agente in arrivo su VALORANTLa European TEKKEN Cup inizia di nuovo questo luglioPronostico ufficiale FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand ...RIOT GAMES annuncia SPIRITO GUERRIEROLEGO 2K Drive - Drive Pass Stagione 1 in uscita il 28 giugno Magic: The Gathering - Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra ...TOWER OF FANTASY – nuovo Major Update 3.0Ultime Blog

ViewLift powers LIV Golf+ launch on LG Smart TVs for the upcoming Valderrama and London tournaments (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new features for the best-in-class LIV Golf+ Smart TV app. In addition, the app is being made available worldwide on LG Smart TVs in time for the LIV Golf tournaments in Spain (Valderrama, 30th June – 2nd July) and London, UK (Centurion Club, 7th – 9th July), and is the first live golf app on the LG platform. "LIV Golf provides great video experiences that both enhance viewing for existing golf fans and also attract new followers to this great sport," said Will Staeger, Chief Media Officer, LIV Golf. "We knew that innovative video services would be a critical part of winning over new fans and ...
