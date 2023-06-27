ViewLift powers LIV Golf+ launch on LG Smart TVs for the upcoming Valderrama and London tournaments (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new features for the best-in-class LIV Golf+ Smart TV app. In addition, the app is being made available worldwide on LG Smart TVs in time for the LIV Golf tournaments in Spain (Valderrama, 30th June – 2nd July) and London, UK (Centurion Club, 7th – 9th July), and is the first live golf app on the LG platform. "LIV Golf provides great video experiences that both enhance viewing for existing golf fans and also attract new followers to this great sport," said Will Staeger, Chief Media Officer, LIV Golf. "We knew that innovative video services would be a critical part of winning over new fans and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
