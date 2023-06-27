UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Helps Advance Renewable Energy Safety with New Wind Certification (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) - The UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines Helps the Wind industry confirm compliance throughout the entire development process, from design evaluation to manufacturing and type testing. NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
UL Solutions, a global leader in applied Safety science, today announced that the DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), a third-party Certification Body within UL Solutions, has achieved accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to operate the UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UL Solutions, a global leader in applied Safety science, today announced that the DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), a third-party Certification Body within UL Solutions, has achieved accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to operate the UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
EDM Council Designates Google Cloud as a Certified Cloud SolutionCDMC certification of cloud solutions is attained through a comprehensive review by a CDMC Authorized Partner. The CDMC 14 Key Controls and Automations for protecting sensitive data in the Cloud was ...
Bybit Secures License to Operate Cryptocurrency Exchange and Custody Services in Cyprus... financial services related to crypto assets, and custody solutions tailored to clients in Cyprus ... successfully obtaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its robust security management system, ...
Mauve Group Awarded ISO 27001 Certification - The International Standard of Security of Data and Information Held by BusinessesLONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Mauve Group, a leading provider of global HR, employment, and business consultancy solutions has been awarded ISO 27001 certification. Awarded by the British Assessment Bureau , this certification is the international standard for managing risks related to the security of ...
Elezioni Molise 2023, Meloni: "Vittoria Roberti successo del centrodestra unito" Lifestyleblog
UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Helps Advance Renewable Energy Safety with New Wind CertificationThe UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines helps the wind industry confirm compliance throughout the entire development ...
EDM Council Designates Google Cloud as a Certified Cloud SolutionGoogle Cloud clients migrating sensitive data to the cloud can do so with greater confidence now that Google Cloud has been certified against EDMC's ...
Solutions CertificationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solutions Certification