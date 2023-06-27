The Bourne Identity film stasera in tv 27 giugno: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) The Bourne Identity è il film stasera in tv martedì 27 giugno 2023 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer del film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV The Bourne Identity film stasera in tv: cast e scheda USCITO IL: 15 novembre 2002 GENERE: Azione ANNO: 2002 REGIA: Doug Liman cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Gabriel Mann, Julia Stiles, Orso Maria Guerrini, Tim Dutton, Denis Braccini, Nicky Naude, Russell Levy, Anthony Green, Katie Thynne, Josh Hamilton, Walt Goggins DURATA: 119 Minuti The Bourne ...Leggi su cubemagazine
Film e serie da vedere il 27 giugno in tvTHE BOURNE IDENTITY Matt Damon veste per la prima volta i panni di Jason Bourne nel film del 2022 che ha dato il via alla saga cinematografica. In The Bourne Identity , su Rete4 alle 21.25, un uomo ...
Su Rete 4 dalle 21.31 The Bourne identity. Jason Bourne viene trovato su una spiaggia ferito: quando si sveglia ha un'amnesia totale. Cerchera' quindi di scoprire la sua identita'.
