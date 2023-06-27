SC Awards Europe 2023: TXOne Networks è "Newcomer of the year" (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Le organizzazioni industriali possono proteggere le infrastrutture critiche grazie al pluripremiato approccio OT Zero Trust di TXOne Networks L'immagine è disponibile all'indirizzo AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) LONDON and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, 27 giugno 2023 /PRNewswire/
TXOne Networks, leader nella industrial cybersecurity, annuncia con orgoglio di essere stata insignita dei prestigiosi SC Awards Europe 2023, promossi da SC Media. L'innovativa strategia OT Zero Trust di TXOne Networks è stata premiata nella categoria "Newcomer of the year". Oggi sempre più persone sono consapevoli dell'importanza della sicurezza informatica in ambito OT e la prossima sfida per le aziende ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CrowdStrike Wins Best Endpoint Security for SC Awards Europe 2023... CRWD) today announced that the company took home top honours as the Best Endpoint Security winner in the SC Awards Europe 2023 . It's the second consecutive year CrowdStrike's technology has been ...
TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for 'Newcomer of the year' with the OT Zero Trust conceptIndustrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning OT Zero Trust approach ...
