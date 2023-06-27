Pride Day a Quarto tra show, musica e talk: appuntamento giovedì 29 giugno (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) A condurre il Pride Day a Quarto ci sarà Gigio Rosa, speaker radiofonico, voce e volto conosciuto che accompagnerà gli ospiti nel corso della giornata. “Everywhere is Pride”: anche a Quarto si celebra l’orgoglio delle persone LGBTQIA+ con un evento inclusivo con tanti ospiti tra show, musica e talk a tema. L’appuntamento è per giovedì Leggi su 2anews
Yocto Project Welcomes Exein as a Platinum Member, Announces Extended LTS Release Plan and One - Day Technical SummitWe take great pride in contributing our extensive knowledge and expertise in embedded security to ...the EU Cyber Resilience Act.' The Yocto Project is also excited to be hosting Yocto Project Dev Day ...
Il messaggio di Tiziano Ferro in concerto a Roma: "Diventate ciò che volete"....il Pride di Latina: 'Sarà molto molto divertente'. vedi anche Tiziano Ferro, in un post le 30 canzoni della scaletta del tour FOTOGALLERY Continua gallery %s Foto rimanenti Spettacolo Coming Out Day, ...
Concerti e festival per i prossimi mesi. La lista in continuo aggiornamento [Info e Biglietti]...BEATRICE QUINTA sabato 24 giugno 2023 " Cantieri Culturali - PALERMO sabato 1° luglio 2023 " Pride ... Somerset (UK) " Glastonbury Festival DAY TBC SPECIAL EVENTS 16 luglio 2023 " Trieste, Italy " ...
Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender peopleMontana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people.
HRW denounces Turkey's bans on Pride celebrations as flagrant human rights violationOver 160 people have been detained during recent Pride celebrations as anti-LGBT rhetoric by officials surges.
