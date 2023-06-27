Plusgrade Bolsters Hospitality Business Development with Seasoned Industry Leaders | Paul Rantilla and Dan Hiza

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) - MONTREAL, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel, is proud to announce the appointment ofand Danto lead its growingancillariesteam. The appointment of thetechnology veterans underscores's commitment to creating exceptional experiences and driving revenue for air,, cruise, rail, and financial services companies worldwide. It also allowsto further enhance and invest in itssolutions to redefine the guest experience, unlock new revenue streams for partners, and foster ...