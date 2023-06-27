Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte report: the padel industry will grow to reach 6 billion euros in 2026 (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte publish a report highlighting the booming markets of the padel industry and highlighting how social relations are driving the growth of the sport MADRID, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Playtomic, the leading platform for booking padel courts, and Monitor Deloitte, the strategic consulting division of the professional services firm, have published the 'Global padel report 2023'. This comprehensive report analyses the solid growth and promising future of padel as a steadily expanding global sport. Using significant data, it meticulously analyses the growth and behaviour of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Playtomic, the leading platform for booking padel courts, and Monitor Deloitte, the strategic consulting division of the professional services firm, have published the 'Global padel report 2023'. This comprehensive report analyses the solid growth and promising future of padel as a steadily expanding global sport. Using significant data, it meticulously analyses the growth and behaviour of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
È lo sport del momento: otto motivi per provare subito il padelIl plus Alcune App, come per esempio Playtomic, funzionano ben oltre i confini nazionali. Se, quindi, questa estate avete prenotato a Ibiza, con un clic sarete in grado di prenotare anche un campo ...
Continua a crescere il Padel: oltre 8 mila i centri in Italia"Noi, come Playtomic, abbiamo sempre visto un punto in comune con Italian Padel: ci piace "parlare" a chi ha visione imprenditoriale - ha continuato Alessandro Tortorici - . Ci piace far parte di uno ...
È lo sport del momento: otto motivi per provare subito il padelIl plus Alcune App, come per esempio Playtomic, funzionano ben oltre i confini nazionali. Se, quindi, questa estate avete prenotato a Ibiza, con un clic sarete in grado di prenotare anche un campo ...
Nasce “Club of Clubs”, la comunità di Playtomic per i Centri MrPadelPaddle
Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte report: the padel industry will grow to reach 6 billion euros in 2026Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte publish a report highlighting the booming markets of the padel industry and highlighting how social relations are ...
Padel, quale futuro Più di 8mila campi in tutta Italia, guidano Lombardia e LazioSi è tenuta presso il Boga Space di Milano la conferenza stampa dal titolo “Padel, quale futuro”. All’incontro, che è stato un’occasione importante per fare il punto sul fenomeno Padel, tra numeri, n ...
Playtomic andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Playtomic and