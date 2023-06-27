Nowhere – Coffee & Community – Milano (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Nowhere – Coffee &; Community Via Caminadella, 15 – 20123 Milano Tel. 389/1078092 Sito Internet: Tipologia: caffetteria Prezzi: caffè specialty Etiopia 3€, cappuccino 2€, lieviti 1,50/2,50€ Chiusura: Lunedì OFFERTA Passo in avanti per questa caffetteria scoperta lo scorso anno che ci colpì per l’accurata ricerca sugli specialty Coffee. Qui troverete solo questi caffè, sapientemente raccontati e ben realizzati, come testimoniato dal nostro Etiopia Samii Foge dalla spiccata acidità e sentori di caramello sul finale. Equilibrato e ben schiumato il cappuccino, che si può avere, volendo, anche con latte d’avena. Li abbiamo accompagnati con un C4, ovvero una brioche con cioccolato, cardamomo, caffè e cannella, dalla consistenza soffice e piacevolmente profumata. AMBIENTE Il locale è ...Leggi su secoloditalia
