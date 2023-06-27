InfiRay® Debuts at LASER-World of Photonics 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) - YANTAI, China, June 27,/PRNewswire/IRay Technology Co., Ltd. ( referred to as "" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile atofin Munich.presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall B2 booth 112 at the Trade Fair Center Messe Munich. InfiRay will show the-related industries a series of thermal imaging cameras and systematic thermal imaging application solutions, such as machine fault detection, power supply system, fiberpump temperature monitoring, and 3Dprinting. P200 Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera has already been widely used in equipment ...