InfiRay® Debuts at LASER-World of Photonics 2023

IRay Technology Co., Ltd. ( referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at LASER-World of Photonics 2023 in Munich. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall B2 booth 112 at the Trade Fair Center Messe Munich. InfiRay will show the LASER-related industries a series of thermal imaging cameras and systematic thermal imaging application solutions, such as machine fault detection, power supply system, fiber LASER pump temperature monitoring, and 3D LASER printing. P200 Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera has already been widely used in equipment ...
