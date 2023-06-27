Gli speaker Polaroid Music e Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 rendono magica ...Hearthstone si prepara a fare il botto con TITANI, l'ultima ...DEEBOT N10 PLUS: Pulizia personalizzata con +87% di potenza di ...eFootball Championship Pro 202: conclusione spettacolareRunning Fable è in arrivo per Xbox e Nintendo Switch Niantic lancia Campfire per i Trainer di Pokémon GO in tutto il mondoCollezione Snapmag di Celly: i supporti dedicati agli appassionati ...Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - aggiornamenti d'estateRAZER MORAY, MONITOR IN-EAR CON SUONO CERTIFICATO THX PER GAMER E ...Aggiornamenti dall’universo The Sims Ultime Blog

Il frequent flyer che ha volato più di tutti | grazie a un biglietto a vita da 290mila &dollar;

frequent flyer

Il frequent flyer che ha volato più di tutti, grazie a un biglietto a vita da 290mila &dollar; (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Questa è la storia di Tom Stuker, l'uomo che più di ogni altro ricorda George Clooney e la sua ossessione per le miglia nel film "Tra le nuvole"
Ma in tutto il mondo è noto come il "frequent flyer" che ha volato più di chiunque altro nella storia. E non lo ha fatto per lavoro. Stuker ha approfittato di un'offerta della United Airlines , ...

... 69 anni, New Jersey, rappresentante (settore automobili), ovvero colui che ha ispirato per il film Tra le nuvole (Up in the air) e che di sicuro è il recordman mondiale dei frequent flyer con ...

Prima dell'era del Covid, l'uomo passava tra i 200 e i 250 giorni all'anno in aereo, accumulando miglia frequent flyer. Nel 2009, ha superato gli 8 milioni di chilometri e, nel 2019, ha raggiunto la ...

A FREQUENT flyer has revealed the easiest way to get free goodies onboard a long-haul flight. Tom Stuker bought a lifetime pass with United Airlines in 1990 for £227k, and has since been jetting ...

The daily, year-round service will offer travellers more than 2,000 great value seats each week between the popular destinations, opening a new gateway of travel between Australia and Japan. Cairns ...
