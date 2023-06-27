Il frequent flyer che ha volato più di tutti, grazie a un biglietto a vita da 290mila $ (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Questa è la storia di Tom Stuker, l'uomo che più di ogni altro ricorda George Clooney e la sua ossessione per le miglia nel film "Tra le nuvole"Leggi su repubblica
Il frequent flyer che ha volato più di tutti - grazie a un biglietto a vita da 290mila $
Preparare la valigia da viaggio come un frequent flyer : consigli - trucchi e tecniche per ottimizzare lo spazio
Il frequent flyer che ha volato più di tutti, grazie a un biglietto a vita da 290mila $Ma in tutto il mondo è noto come il "frequent flyer" che ha volato più di chiunque altro nella storia. E non lo ha fatto per lavoro. Stuker ha approfittato di un'offerta della United Airlines , ...
George Clooney ovvero Tom Stuker 'tra le nuvole': ha volato per 27 milioni di chilometri il rappresentante che ha ispirato l'attore. I ...... 69 anni, New Jersey, rappresentante (settore automobili), ovvero colui che ha ispirato per il film Tra le nuvole (Up in the air) e che di sicuro è il recordman mondiale dei frequent flyer con ...
C'è un americano che ha volato più di Neil Armstrong che è andato sulla luna: Tom StukerPrima dell'era del Covid, l'uomo passava tra i 200 e i 250 giorni all'anno in aereo, accumulando miglia frequent flyer. Nel 2009, ha superato gli 8 milioni di chilometri e, nel 2019, ha raggiunto la ...
I’m a frequent flyer who’s travelled on 373 flights in just one year – here’s the easiest way to get free stuff onboardA FREQUENT flyer has revealed the easiest way to get free goodies onboard a long-haul flight. Tom Stuker bought a lifetime pass with United Airlines in 1990 for £227k, and has since been jetting ...
