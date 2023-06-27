Five Nights at Freddy's: il trailer ufficiale del film horror targato Blumhouse (VIDEO) (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) Ecco il primo trailer di Five Nights at Freddy's, la pellicola in cui la guardia notturna interpretata da Josh Hutcherson dovrà vedersela con delle terrificanti creature animatroniche. Universal Pictures International Italy ha appena pubblicato il trailer ufficiale di Five Nights at Freddy's, l'adattamento targato Blumhouse dell'omonimo VIDEOgame survival horror. Il film, diretto da Emma Tammi, è basato sul franchise di VIDEOgiochi creato da Scott Cawthon, che ha pubblicato il primo capitolo nel 2014 e ha rapidamente raggiunto un'enorme popolarità. Il film è interpretato da Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games ...Leggi su movieplayer

