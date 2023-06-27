Electreon and GINAF Unveil Successful Electric Truck Integration: Charging a GINAF 50-Ton Electric Truck on the World's First Public Wireless Electric Road for Trucks and Buses (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) - BEIT YANAI, Israel, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Electreon (TASE: ELWS), the leading developer and provider of inRoad Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging technology, and Dutch automaker GINAF, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, are proud to announce that they have fully integrated Electreon's Wireless Charging system on a GINAF 50-ton Truck. By harnessing Electreon's cutting-edge Wireless Charging technology, Electric vehicles can now charge seamlessly while parked, idling, and even on the move, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
