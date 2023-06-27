Guerra in Ucraina al giorno 489: Discorsi di Putin e Lukashenko, la ...EMFA: La proposta di legge europea per la libertà dei media e le ...Migliorare e proteggere il tuo business online? Fallo con un Hosting ...Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu visita le truppe in ...La Corea del Nord accusa Seoul e Washington di spingere le tensioni ...Incendio a Trieste: Donna muore, figlio ricoverato. Ulteriori ...Addio al celibato a Trofarello: 9 denunciati per procurato allarme ...Bambina di 12 anni salva la madre da un marito violento: un messaggio ...Strage notturna nel Vibonese: Due persone morte in un tragico ...La Giornale Mondiale del marittimo : gli eroi nascosti che mantengono ...Ultime Blog

Dangbei launches its Mars Laser Projector in Europe | with native Netflix and ultra-bright 1080p laser projection

Dangbei launches

Dangbei launches its Mars Laser Projector in Europe, with native Netflix and ultra-bright 1080p laser projection (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) - Bringing laser-powered ultra-high brightness, and crystal-clear 1080p Full HD clarity so that Netflix and other streaming services can be experienced like never before TUMWATER, Wash., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Dangbei, a global leader in the home Projector market, today announces the launch of its new ultra-bright laser home Projector with native Netflix, the Mars.

Dangbei, a global leader in the home Projector market, today announces the launch of its new ultra-bright laser home Projector with native Netflix, the Mars. Building on the popularity of the Emotn N1 Projector, officially licensed by Netflix, the new model brings even more improvements to bring the cinema experience home. By incorporating ...
Dangbei launches its Mars Laser Projector in Europe, with native Netflix and ultra-bright 1080p laser projection

Bringing laser-powered ultra-high brightness, and crystal-clear 1080P Full HD clarity so that Netflix and other streaming services can be experienced ...

Dangbei launches Mars: Ultra-bright laser home projector with native Netflix support

The Mars is officially licensed and pre-installed with Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.
