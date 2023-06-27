CRI completes 30 M.USD financing round with new investors (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Carbon Recycling International (CRI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 30-million-dollar equity investment round that was announced at the company's annual general meeting last year. Equinor Ventures is leading a group of new investors joining CRI's shareholder group. Along with Equinor Ventures Gildi, Sjóvá and Lífeyrissjóður Vestmannaeyja have also participated in the investment round. Equinor Ventures is Equinor's corporate venture capital arm dedicated to investing in ambitious early-phase and growth companies. Equinor is an international energy company headquartered in Norway. Lars Klevjer, Head of Equinor Ventures: „Equinor Ventures is pleased to partner with CRI as we aim to deepen our engagement in carbon removal technologies and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
