CRI completes 30 M USD financing round with new investors

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/Carbon Recycling International (CRI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 30-million-dollar equity investmentthat was announced at the company's annual general meeting last year. Equinor Ventures is leading a group of newjoining CRI's shareholder group. AlongEquinor Ventures Gildi, Sjóvá and Lífeyrissjóður Vestmannaeyja have also participated in the investment. Equinor Ventures is Equinor's corporate venture capital arm dedicated to investing in ambitious early-phase and growth companies. Equinor is an international energy company headquartered in Norway. Lars Klevjer, Head of Equinor Ventures: „Equinor Ventures is pleased to partnerCRI as we aim to deepen our engagement in carbon removal technologies and ...